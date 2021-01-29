Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares stood at 2,416,013 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.6, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The CRDF share’s 52-week high remains $25.5, putting it -119.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $409.77 Million, with an average of 5.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRDF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.15 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.02%, and -35.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.52%. Short interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) saw shorts transact 5.85 Million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.33, implying an increase of 135.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDF has been trading 158.62% off suggested target high and 115.52% from its likely low.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardiff Oncology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) shares are +164.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.86% against 14.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.3% this quarter before jumping 70.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -67.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 66.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.97% of the shares at 63.12% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.29 Million shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caxton Corp with 1.85 Million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $26.18 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2,537,816 shares. This is just over 7.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 931.2 Thousand, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about $23.01 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored