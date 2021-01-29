Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares stood at 5,775,844 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BRQS share’s 52-week high remains $8.4, putting it -594.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.811. The company has a valuation of $53.41 Million, with an average of 6.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRQS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the latest session, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.39 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 12.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.47%, and 16.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.61%. Short interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw shorts transact 276.88 Million shares and set a 60.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 891.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRQS has been trading 891.74% off suggested target high and 891.74% from its likely low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 26.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.19% of the shares at 23.5% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 10.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 270.89 Thousand shares, or about 0.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $273.59 Thousand.

We also have Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund holds roughly 61,731 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.22 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.01 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $13.09 Thousand.

