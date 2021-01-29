Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s traded shares stood at 1,355,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.69, to imply an increase of 12.89% or $2.59 in intraday trading. The SRAC share’s 52-week high remains $26.78, putting it -18.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.2. The company has a valuation of $501.62 Million, with an average of 1.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

After registering a 12.89% upside in the last session, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.47 this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 14.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.59%, and 20.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.34%. Short interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) saw shorts transact 1.45 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 83.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.12% of the shares at 584.89% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.24 Million shares (or 7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund with 1.23 Million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.35 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 116,657 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.09 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $132.23 Thousand.

