Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares stood at 2,833,091 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 19.19% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The PXS share’s 52-week high remains $1.37, putting it -16.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.621. The company has a valuation of $25.52 Million, with an average of 1.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 876.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PXS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

After registering a 19.19% upside in the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.23 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.27%, and 45.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.19%. Short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw shorts transact 41.19 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.57, implying an increase of 33.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.39 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXS has been trading 48.31% off suggested target high and 17.8% from its likely low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.26 Million and $6.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.5% before jumping 8.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders hold 81.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.33% of the shares at 1.8% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 70.34 Thousand shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.57 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored