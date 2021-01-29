Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 4,009,066 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.89, to imply a decline of -2.08% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $22.87, putting it -27.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.25. The company has a valuation of $15.71 Billion, with an average of 13.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Halliburton Company (HAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give HAL a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a -2.08% downside in the latest session, Halliburton Company (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.14 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.55%, and -3.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.87%. Short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 35.01 Million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.94, implying an increase of 22.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAL has been trading 78.87% off suggested target high and -27.33% from its likely low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are +21.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.23% against 6.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -45.2% this quarter before jumping 320% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $3.35 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.51 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.04 Billion and $3.2 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.6% before jumping 9.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -170.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.51% annually.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 0.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.55%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.32% of the shares at 77.56% float percentage. In total, 934 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 99.5 Million shares (or 11.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 59.39 Million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $715.7 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Company (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 26,803,179 shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $506.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $472.5 Million.

