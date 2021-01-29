Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 3,769,275 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply an increase of 5.85% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $2.4, putting it -32.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $546.46 Million, with an average of 2.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Geron Corporation (GERN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GERN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a 5.85% upside in the latest session, Geron Corporation (GERN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.89 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.78%, and 18.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.09%. Short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 37.15 Million shares and set a 14.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 120.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GERN has been trading 286.74% off suggested target high and 65.75% from its likely low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Geron Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are -2.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 60% this quarter before jumping 12.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -43.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $70Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $171Million and $52Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.1% before falling -42.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -135.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.2% of the shares at 56.29% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 30.13 Million shares (or 9.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 24.59 Million shares, or about 7.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $42.78 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corporation (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,796,506 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.21 Million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about $13.06 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored