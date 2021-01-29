Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s traded shares stood at 1,766,298 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.7. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GAU share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -82.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $255.64 Million, with an average of 1.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GAU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the latest session, Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.23 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.68%, and 2.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.35%. Short interest in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw shorts transact 1.33 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.03, implying an increase of 75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.64 and $2.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GAU has been trading 138.79% off suggested target high and 41.38% from its likely low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Galiano Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.19% of the shares at 44.26% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.01 Million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sun Valley Gold LLC with 23.72 Million shares, or about 10.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $32.73 Million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2020, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 9,572,375 shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 772.81 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $1.05 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored