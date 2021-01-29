Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 10,005,741 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.08, to imply an increase of 12.64% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -71.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $795.91 Million, with an average of 6Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Canaan Inc. (CAN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 12.64% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.37- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.83%, and 21.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.33%. Short interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 6.97 Million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -945% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.2% of the shares at 7.2% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.71 Million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.18 Million shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.21 Million.

We also have Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity China Region Fund holds roughly 2,276,163 shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 Million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about $8.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored