Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 8,416,527 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.54, to imply an increase of 21.29% or $3.43 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $33, putting it -68.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $938.78 Million, with an average of 4.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a 21.29% upside in the last session, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.43 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.44%, and 86.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.82%. Short interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 1.39 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -161.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital, Inc. insiders hold 23.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.38% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 240Thousand shares (or 1.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.26 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 37,769 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $827.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.11 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $162.25 Thousand.

