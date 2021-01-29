BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares stood at 1,664,368 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 4.79% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The BLU share’s 52-week high remains $12.03, putting it -266.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $252.61 Million, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

After registering a 4.79% upside in the latest session, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.86- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 12.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.55%, and 13.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.74%. Short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw shorts transact 1.29 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.77, implying an increase of 136.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.6 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLU has been trading 265.85% off suggested target high and -20.73% from its likely low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -168.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders hold 21.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.48% of the shares at 60.83% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.2 Million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.52 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund holds roughly 302,550 shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $953.03 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.14 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $104.73 Thousand.

