Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s traded shares stood at 5,642,420 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.76, to imply an increase of 206.39% or $3.88 in intraday trading. The BRN share’s 52-week high remains $6.99, putting it -21.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $47.68 Million, with an average of 359.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

After registering a 206.39% upside in the last session, Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.99- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 17.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 160.64%, and 400.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 353.55%. Short interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) saw shorts transact 95.99 Million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -42% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

Barnwell Industries, Inc. insiders hold 54.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.87% of the shares at 19.36% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 252.04 Thousand shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.89 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.07 Thousand shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $69.97 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 60,000 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.2 Thousand, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $37.69 Thousand.

