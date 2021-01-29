Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares stood at 3,376,155 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $238.74, to imply a decline of -2.51% or -$6.13 in intraday trading. The BIDU share’s 52-week high remains $264.94, putting it -10.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $82. The company has a valuation of $80.6 Billion, with an average of 8.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BIDU a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.61.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

After registering a -2.51% downside in the latest session, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $261.9 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 9.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.94%, and 21.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.94%. Short interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw shorts transact 10.99 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baidu, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares are +104.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.35% against 22.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -30.6% this quarter before jumping 35.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $4.63 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.99 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.13 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.2% before jumping 23.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -91.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.3% annually.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu, Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.91% of the shares at 69.08% float percentage. In total, 1004 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.54 Million shares (or 4.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.59 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10.55 Million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.33 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 5,123,945 shares. This is just over 1.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $648.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.12 Million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about $548.61 Million.

