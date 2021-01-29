Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares stood at 1,121,584 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.69, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The DYN share’s 52-week high remains $32.31, putting it -72.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.6. The company has a valuation of $842.48 Million, with an average of 1.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 404.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DYN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.25, implying an increase of 83.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DYN has been trading 151.47% off suggested target high and 44.46% from its likely low.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -208.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 6.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.69% of the shares at 83.15% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MPM Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.95 Million shares (or 10.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 2.97 Million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $59.93 Million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund holds roughly 1,237,200 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 381.83 Thousand, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about $7.71 Million.

