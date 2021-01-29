Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s traded shares stood at 3,370,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply a decline of -1.45% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The DPW share’s 52-week high remains $10.94, putting it -130.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $131.83 Million, with an average of 6.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.60- this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 15.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5%, and -5.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 9.2%. Short interest in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) saw shorts transact 2.31 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 57.36 Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $115.3 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 53,961 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.46 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.82 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $97.27 Thousand.

