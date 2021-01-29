Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares stood at 1,780,137 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply a decline of -1.06% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CPG share’s 52-week high remains $3.38, putting it -21.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 4.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the latest session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.05- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 7.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.33%, and 22.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.09%. Short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw shorts transact 12.07 Million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.07, implying an increase of 10.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.98 and $3.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPG has been trading 40.14% off suggested target high and -29.03% from its likely low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crescent Point Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares are +67.86% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -108.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $658.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $657.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6% before jumping 19.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -61.01% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 111.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CPG Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.74% of the shares at 35.77% float percentage. In total, 180 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 28.31 Million shares (or 5.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 15.68 Million shares, or about 2.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.12 Million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 17,117,321 shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.68 Million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about $10.85 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored