Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s traded shares stood at 3,729,563 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.11, to imply a decline of -1.86% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The FUSE share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -15.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.68. The company has a valuation of $486.5 Million, with an average of 1.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 950.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUSE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s Major holders

Fusion Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.31% of the shares at 55.31% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 1.5 Million shares, or about 4.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.75 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 410,000 shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 213.48 Thousand, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about $2.1 Million.

