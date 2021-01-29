Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG)’s traded shares stood at 5,214,406 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PZG share’s 52-week high remains $1.59, putting it -39.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.472. The company has a valuation of $39.09 Million, with an average of 142.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PZG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the latest session, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.59 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 29.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and -6.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.27%. Short interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG) saw shorts transact 28.47 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 130.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PZG has been trading 163.16% off suggested target high and 97.37% from its likely low.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG)’s Major holders

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. insiders hold 22.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.2% of the shares at 10.65% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 294.42 Thousand shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $335.64 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 217.81 Thousand shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $248.3 Thousand.

We also have OCM Gold Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, OCM Gold Fund holds roughly 500,000 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $585Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 170Thousand, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $193.8 Thousand.

