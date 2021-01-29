Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s traded shares stood at 4,530,128 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.62, to imply a decline of -2.14% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The APA share’s 52-week high remains $29.44, putting it -101.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $5.47 Billion, with an average of 8.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Apache Corporation (APA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the latest session, Apache Corporation (APA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.61 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 11.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.32%, and 3.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.52%. Short interest in Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) saw shorts transact 17.59 Million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.41, implying an increase of 32.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APA has been trading 98.36% off suggested target high and -24.76% from its likely low.

Apache Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apache Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apache Corporation (APA) shares are +9.45% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -212.5% this quarter before jumping 230.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -36.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.19 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.7 Billion and $1.28 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -38% before falling -6.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

APA Dividends

Apache Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apache Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.1, with the share yield ticking at 0.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.27%.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Apache Corporation insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.69% of the shares at 85.92% float percentage. In total, 656 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.31 Million shares (or 13.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $495.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.59 Million shares, or about 8.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $318.07 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apache Corporation (APA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 31,173,909 shares. This is just over 8.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $295.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.99 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $74.64 Million.

