Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares stood at 4,462,180 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.5. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.45, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AMRN share’s 52-week high remains $19.22, putting it -157.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $2.85 Billion, with an average of 8.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the latest session, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.09- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.1%, and 59.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.85%. Short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw shorts transact 21.99 Million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.64, implying an increase of 29.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRN has been trading 155.03% off suggested target high and -32.89% from its likely low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $166.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143.28 Million and $137.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16% before jumping 11.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.9% annually.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corporation plc insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.44% of the shares at 39.85% float percentage. In total, 319 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 32.02 Million shares (or 8.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eversept Partners, LP with 10.65 Million shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $44.85 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3,500,000 shares. This is just over 0.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.34 Million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $16.32 Million.

