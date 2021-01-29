Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 2,485,230 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $189.01, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $216, putting it -14.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $121.5. The company has a valuation of $111Billion, with an average of 8.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ABNB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 20 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$9.17.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $158.04, implying a decline of -16.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $103 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABNB has been trading 5.81% off suggested target high and -45.51% from its likely low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb, Inc. insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.71% of the shares at 4.75% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28Thousand shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zweig-Dimenna Associates LLC with 19.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.8 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4,177,767 shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $613.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 Million, or 1.5% of the shares, all valued at about $217.81 Million.

