Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s traded shares stood at 6,695,711 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.1, to imply an increase of 32.81% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The BLCM share’s 52-week high remains $16.6, putting it -225.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $29Million, with an average of 841.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 577.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLCM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.18.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

After registering a 32.81% upside in the latest session, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.85- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 15.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.47%, and 47.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.94%. Short interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw shorts transact 161.88 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying a decline of -11.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLCM has been trading -11.76% off suggested target high and -11.76% from its likely low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $250Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.13 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -95.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.9% of the shares at 23.98% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 249.12 Thousand shares (or 4.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 174Thousand shares, or about 3.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.14 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 110,761 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $727.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60.27 Thousand, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $395.95 Thousand.

