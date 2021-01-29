fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares stood at 33,016,779 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.85, to imply a decline of -14.76% or -$6.9 in intraday trading. The FUBO share’s 52-week high remains $62.29, putting it -56.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $2.69 Billion, with an average of 37.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUBO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.81.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

After registering a -14.76% downside in the last session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.47 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 30.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.25%, and 2.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.32%. Short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw shorts transact 39.17 Million shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.25, implying an increase of 11.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUBO has been trading 50.56% off suggested target high and -24.72% from its likely low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc. insiders hold 17.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.24% of the shares at 8.77% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 240.93 Thousand shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with 204.51 Thousand shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.73 Million.

We also have Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd holds roughly 214,187 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92.33 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $2.59 Million.

