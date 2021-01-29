Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s traded shares stood at 11,148,421 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.7, to imply a decline of -2.01% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The APHA share’s 52-week high remains $14.01, putting it -10.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $3.93 Billion, with an average of 17.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Aphria Inc. (APHA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APHA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

After registering a -2.01% downside in the latest session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.68 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and 87.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.12%. Short interest in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw shorts transact 21.04 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.59, implying a decline of -0.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.45 and $20.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APHA has been trading 61.81% off suggested target high and -33.46% from its likely low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Aphria Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.82% of the shares at 13.82% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.95 Million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $21.92 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aphria Inc. (APHA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 4,947,746 shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 Million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about $17.43 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored