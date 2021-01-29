AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares stood at 1,619,517 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.4, to imply a decline of -2.7% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The POWW share’s 52-week high remains $8.98, putting it -66.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $331.78 Million, with an average of 3.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AMMO, Inc. (POWW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POWW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

After registering a -2.7% downside in the last session, AMMO, Inc. (POWW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.08- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 11.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.47%, and 55.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.64%. Short interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw shorts transact 406.72 Million shares and set a 176.83 days time to cover.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -55.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

AMMO, Inc. insiders hold 22.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.01% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 100Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $330Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ifp Advisors, Inc with 23.37 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.12 Thousand.

