ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 1,805,790 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply a decline of -4.85% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -37.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $53.48 Million, with an average of 6.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.97- this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 27.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.18%, and 40.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.64%. Short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw shorts transact 1.17 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 15.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK has been trading 15.74% off suggested target high and 15.74% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are +56.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.26% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before jumping 67.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27% before jumping 228.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 81.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.22% of the shares at 10.64% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 324.06 Thousand shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.98 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gabelli Funds, LLC with 27.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $29.23 Thousand.

