Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares stood at 3,380,370 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 14.56% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The AEMD share’s 52-week high remains $4.34, putting it -77.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $27.56 Million, with an average of 408.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

After registering a 14.56% upside in the latest session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.98- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 14.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.03%, and 22.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.64%. Short interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw shorts transact 589.42 Million shares and set a 303.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 145.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEMD has been trading 145.9% off suggested target high and 145.9% from its likely low.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aethlon Medical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares are +8.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.59% against 22.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.6% this quarter before jumping 46.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -30.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Aethlon Medical, Inc. insiders hold 2.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.36% of the shares at 10.65% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 122.51 Thousand shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.39 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 66.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $89.81 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 122,512 shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.39 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.87 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $16.49 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored