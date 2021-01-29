AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s traded shares stood at 6,476,019 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ACRX share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -30.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $256.08 Million, with an average of 17.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ACRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.74- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 17.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.8%, and 85.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.45%. Short interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw shorts transact 10.5 Million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.46, implying an increase of 142.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.83 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRX has been trading 300% off suggested target high and -63.11% from its likely low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) shares are +90.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.36% against 15.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.4% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 216.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $475Million and $386Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 401.1% before jumping 840.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.93% of the shares at 27.51% float percentage. In total, 100 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.46 Million shares (or 6.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.08 Million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.8 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,479,158 shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $2.25 Million.

