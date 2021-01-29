3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares stood at 11,850,275 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.99, to imply a decline of -10.04% or -$4.24 in intraday trading. The DDD share’s 52-week high remains $44.17, putting it -16.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $4.72 Billion, with an average of 11.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DDD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

After registering a -10.04% downside in the last session, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.17 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 13.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.06%, and 238.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 262.5%. Short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) saw shorts transact 18.48 Million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.14, implying a decline of -46.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDD has been trading -21.03% off suggested target high and -86.84% from its likely low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 3D Systems Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are +467.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.5% against 22.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 225% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $168.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.77 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $164.57 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders hold 3.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.02% of the shares at 70.32% float percentage. In total, 311 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.79 Million shares (or 14.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.91 Million shares, or about 9.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $58.49 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 8,000,000 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.97 Million, or 6.42% of the shares, all valued at about $83.53 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored