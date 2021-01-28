ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares stood at 1,911,279 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply an increase of 3.81% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CNET share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -93.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $63.85 Million, with an average of 1.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

After registering a 3.81% upside in the last session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.55- this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 3.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.7%, and 94.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.48%. Short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw shorts transact 199.65 Million shares and set a 30.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 155.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNET has been trading 155.1% off suggested target high and 155.1% from its likely low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders hold 22.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.87% of the shares at 7.58% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 42.68 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 25.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $50.9 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored