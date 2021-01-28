ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s traded shares stood at 9,638,316 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.24, to imply an increase of 19.3% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The ZIOP share’s 52-week high remains $4.52, putting it -6.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $907.52 Million, with an average of 2.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZIOP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

After registering a 19.3% upside in the last session, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.52- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.63%, and 47.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.06%. Short interest in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw shorts transact 33.51 Million shares and set a 16.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.93, implying an increase of 39.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIOP has been trading 76.89% off suggested target high and -29.25% from its likely low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -173.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 6.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.19% of the shares at 59.06% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.28 Million shares (or 7.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MSD Partners, L.P. with 15.15 Million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $38.18 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 9,400,000 shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.15 Million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about $15.5 Million.

