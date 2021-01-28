Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 1,508,866 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decline of -11.28% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.6, putting it -70.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $18.77 Million, with an average of 3.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 945.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

After registering a -11.28% downside in the last session, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.41 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 33.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.68%, and 39.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.08%. Short interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw shorts transact 54.17 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 112.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading 112.77% off suggested target high and 112.77% from its likely low.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP insiders hold 47.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.33% of the shares at 65.66% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 8.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.42 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 30.03 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.63 Thousand.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income holds roughly 1,758,705 shares. This is just over 8.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $545.2 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $353.

