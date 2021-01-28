Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s traded shares stood at 1,680,279 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.19, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The IDXG share’s 52-week high remains $11, putting it -162.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $15.5 Million, with an average of 161.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IDXG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the latest session, Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.90- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 25.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.75%, and 28.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.78%. Short interest in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) saw shorts transact 123.02 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.43, implying an increase of 101.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDXG has been trading 186.4% off suggested target high and 43.2% from its likely low.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Interpace Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) shares are -28.95% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.1% this quarter before jumping 65.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $8.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.07 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 116.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -55% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s Major holders

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 7.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.14% of the shares at 18.53% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 284.73 Thousand shares (or 7.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $879.82 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 117.15 Thousand shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $362.01 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,834 shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.37 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.37 Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $81.47 Thousand.

