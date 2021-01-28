Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s traded shares stood at 9,349,322 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.9, to imply a decline of -5.34% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The WATT share’s 52-week high remains $4.6898, putting it -20.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $173.73 Million, with an average of 6.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Energous Corporation (WATT), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WATT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

After registering a -5.34% downside in the last session, Energous Corporation (WATT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.69- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 16.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25%, and 89.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.67%. Short interest in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) saw shorts transact 2.62 Million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 53.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WATT has been trading 79.49% off suggested target high and 28.21% from its likely low.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energous Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are +33.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.54% against -4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.6% this quarter before jumping 27.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 105% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $170Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 269.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Energous Corporation insiders hold 6.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.8% of the shares at 13.65% float percentage. In total, 82 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.07 Million shares (or 4.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 769.17 Thousand shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energous Corporation (WATT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 840,008 shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 424.69 Thousand, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $1.25 Million.

