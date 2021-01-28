DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s traded shares stood at 1,373,849 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38, to imply a decline of -4.69% or -$1.87 in intraday trading. The DMTK share’s 52-week high remains $47.26, putting it -24.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.69. The company has a valuation of $965.96 Million, with an average of 1.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 708.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DermTech, Inc. (DMTK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DMTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the last session, DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.26 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 19.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.14%, and 53.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.14%. Short interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) saw shorts transact 1.16 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.6, implying an increase of 9.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMTK has been trading 39.47% off suggested target high and -47.37% from its likely low.

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 17.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

DermTech, Inc. insiders hold 23.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.65% of the shares at 75.43% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.89 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 1.43 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $17.07 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,214,862 shares. This is just over 6.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 585.02 Thousand, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about $7.46 Million.

