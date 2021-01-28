ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s traded shares stood at 2,440,142 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.36, to imply a decline of -3.72% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ADTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.58, putting it -185.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $41.26 Million, with an average of 25.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

After registering a -3.72% downside in the last session, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.73- this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 50.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.74%, and 49.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.54%. Short interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw shorts transact 499.53 Million shares and set a 144.37 days time to cover.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 25.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 9.48% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 224.97 Thousand shares (or 1.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.69 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 61.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $120.57 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2,896 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.91 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 738, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.44 Thousand.

