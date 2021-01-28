Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares stood at 3,388,209 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.33, to imply an increase of 4.13% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The VERU share’s 52-week high remains $11.45, putting it -22.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $653.8 Million, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Veru Inc. (VERU), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VERU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

After registering a 4.13% upside in the last session, Veru Inc. (VERU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.80- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 4.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and 7.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.86%. Short interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw shorts transact 3.34 Million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.75, implying an increase of 68.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERU has been trading 103.64% off suggested target high and 28.62% from its likely low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veru Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Veru Inc. (VERU) shares are +212.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 118.18% against 8.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before falling -600% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -49.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

