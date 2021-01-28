ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s traded shares stood at 2,119,946 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.69, to imply a decline of -11.51% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The THMO share’s 52-week high remains $14.18, putting it -427.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $20.97 Million, with an average of 3.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 885.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

After registering a -11.51% downside in the last session, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.34- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 19.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.03%, and 27.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.71%. Short interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw shorts transact 755.89 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 215.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THMO has been trading 215.99% off suggested target high and 215.99% from its likely low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) shares are -42.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.58% against 14.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 83% this quarter before jumping 92.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -20.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.72 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 38.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.13% of the shares at 5.07% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 94.27 Thousand shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.38 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 56.17 Thousand shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $162.88 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 56,165 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.88 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.47 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $48.48 Thousand.

