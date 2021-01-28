The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 6,138,217 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.25, to imply an increase of 16% or $3.62 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $29.3, putting it -11.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $2.29 Billion, with an average of 2.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REAL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

After registering a 16% upside in the latest session, The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.65 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 8.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.37%, and 26.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.44%. Short interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) saw shorts transact 11.17 Million shares and set a 4.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.64, implying a decline of -6.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REAL has been trading 29.52% off suggested target high and -35.24% from its likely low.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The RealReal, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) shares are +71.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.29% against 15%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -129.4% this quarter before jumping 5.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $94.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.32 Million and $81.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.4% before jumping 16.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.6% annually.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal, Inc. insiders hold 4.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.07% of the shares at 93.62% float percentage. In total, 212 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.45 Million shares (or 14.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 5.6 Million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $81.03 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3,150,199 shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 Million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about $35.73 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored