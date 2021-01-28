The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s traded shares stood at 3,741,643 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, to imply an increase of 4.06% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The GEO share’s 52-week high remains $18.42, putting it -105.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.7. The company has a valuation of $1.08 Billion, with an average of 8.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GEO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

After registering a 4.06% upside in the latest session, The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.99- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.01%, and -1.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.56%. Short interest in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw shorts transact 22Million shares and set a 5.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.5, implying an increase of 83.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEO has been trading 100.67% off suggested target high and 67.22% from its likely low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $575.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $598.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $621.71 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The GEO Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 13.5% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.06%.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

The GEO Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.21% of the shares at 68.53% float percentage. In total, 309 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.85 Million shares (or 15.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.2 Million shares, or about 10.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $149.66 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,773,487 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.35 Million, or 4.41% of the shares, all valued at about $47.4 Million.

