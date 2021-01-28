The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s traded shares stood at 1,437,299 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decline of -6.41% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The WTER share’s 52-week high remains $2.6, putting it -120.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $84.17 Million, with an average of 3.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WTER a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

After registering a -6.41% downside in the latest session, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.42 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 16.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 13.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.83%. Short interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw shorts transact 2.75 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.37, implying an increase of 100.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.1 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTER has been trading 196.61% off suggested target high and -6.78% from its likely low.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Alkaline Water Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares are -41.67% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 62.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.9 Million and $12.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -19.5% before jumping 20.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. insiders hold 7.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.53% of the shares at 8.15% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.68 Million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.47 Million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.85 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,103,203 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 542.79 Thousand, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about $683.92 Thousand.

