Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares stood at 2,287,055 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.75, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SNCR share’s 52-week high remains $6.59, putting it -14.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $253.61 Million, with an average of 1.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 626.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNCR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

After registering a 1.95% upside in the last session, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.59- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 12.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and 25.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.34%. Short interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.81, implying an increase of 35.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCR has been trading 56.52% off suggested target high and 13.04% from its likely low.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) shares are +68.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100% against 10.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -233.3% this quarter before falling -366.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $67.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.59 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 20.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.72% of the shares at 60.07% float percentage. In total, 112 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.27 Million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.8 Million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,041,331 shares. This is just over 2.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 908.3 Thousand, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $2.69 Million.

