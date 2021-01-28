Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s traded shares stood at 1,204,467 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply a decline of -7.44% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The STCN share’s 52-week high remains $2.9, putting it -45.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $124.96 Million, with an average of 6.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 805.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STCN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) trade information

After registering a -7.44% downside in the last session, Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.65 this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 24.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.47%, and 157.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 152.86%. Short interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw shorts transact 42.49 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 1030.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $22.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STCN has been trading 1030.65% off suggested target high and 1030.65% from its likely low.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Major holders

Steel Connect, Inc. insiders hold 11.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.26% of the shares at 53.28% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Steel Partners Holdings, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.18 Million shares (or 28.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.44 Million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.32 Million.

We also have Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) holds roughly 1,337,900 shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about $542.41 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored