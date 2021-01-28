Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s traded shares stood at 6,136,445 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.44, to imply a decline of -16.62% or -$4.87 in intraday trading. The STPK share’s 52-week high remains $38.2, putting it -56.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $1.17 Billion, with an average of 2.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deltec Asset Management LLC with 10Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $204.6 Thousand.

We also have Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp holds roughly 172,622 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94.76 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $1.94 Million.

