United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s traded shares stood at 2,815,373 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.82, to imply a decline of -4.76% or -$1.49 in intraday trading. The UNFI share’s 52-week high remains $32.17, putting it -7.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $1.67 Billion, with an average of 2.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UNFI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

After registering a -4.76% downside in the last session, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.18 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 7.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.36%, and 82.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.73%. Short interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw shorts transact 13.89 Million shares and set a 8.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.67, implying a decline of -27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNFI has been trading 14.02% off suggested target high and -42.99% from its likely low.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Natural Foods, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) shares are +48.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.75% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 153.1% this quarter before falling -34.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $6.9 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.79 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.14 Billion and $6.67 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.5% before jumping 1.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.76% annually.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

United Natural Foods, Inc. insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.86% of the shares at 87.5% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.25 Million shares (or 14.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.91 Million shares, or about 10.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $87.9 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,598,471 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $22.5 Million.

