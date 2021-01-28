Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s traded shares stood at 3,577,520 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.12, to imply a decline of -11.21% or -$1.53 in intraday trading. The JWS share’s 52-week high remains $17.43, putting it -43.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JWS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

After registering a -11.21% downside in the last session, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.00 this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 24.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.5%, and -12.81% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -9.62%. Short interest in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) saw shorts transact 793.41 Million shares and set a 376.02 days time to cover.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Jaws Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.22% of the shares at 81.22% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.41 Million shares (or 4.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beryl Capital Management LLC with 2.32 Million shares, or about 3.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $24.19 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1,231,696 shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 647.8 Thousand, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about $7.4 Million.

