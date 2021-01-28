Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 21,306,767 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.44, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $8.18, putting it -50.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $51.35 Billion, with an average of 31.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITUB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the latest session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.51- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.69%, and -11.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -10.84%. Short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw shorts transact 40.34 Million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.26, implying an increase of 15.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.76 and $7.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITUB has been trading 35.29% off suggested target high and -12.5% from its likely low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are -0.9% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.7% against -14.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -54.5% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -34.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.22 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.72 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.77 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.5% before jumping 82.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.5% annually.

ITUB Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 1.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.69%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.25% of the shares at 23.25% float percentage. In total, 417 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harding Loevner LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 201.44 Million shares (or 22.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $801.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 119.11 Million shares, or about 13.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $474.05 Million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 51,341,298 shares. This is just over 5.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $209.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.33 Million, or 4.96% of the shares, all valued at about $237.18 Million.

