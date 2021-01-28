Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 1,891,029 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $399.6, to imply a decline of -0.66% or -$2.66 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $448.17, putting it -12.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.22. The company has a valuation of $50.63 Billion, with an average of 4.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Roku, Inc. (ROKU), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ROKU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the latest session, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $443.8 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 9.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.46%, and 17.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.63%. Short interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 4.46 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $332.28, implying a decline of -16.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $200 and $500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROKU has been trading 25.13% off suggested target high and -49.95% from its likely low.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares are +170.43% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.2% this quarter before jumping 24.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $612.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $463.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $411.23 Million and $320.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.9% before jumping 44.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -514.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku, Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.95% of the shares at 74.13% float percentage. In total, 814 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.85 Million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.72 Million shares, or about 8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.65 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku, Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3,704,366 shares. This is just over 3.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 Million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $636.9 Million.

