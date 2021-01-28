Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s traded shares stood at 1,014,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply a decline of -12.49% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PFMT share’s 52-week high remains $2.17, putting it -121.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $53.67 Million, with an average of 1.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 764.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

After registering a -12.49% downside in the last session, Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.32 this Thursday, Jan 21, jumping 25.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.02%, and 2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.25%. Short interest in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw shorts transact 31.48 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -226% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Performant Financial Corporation insiders hold 31.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.18% of the shares at 87.57% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.55 Million shares (or 22.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 9.76 Million shares, or about 17.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.16 Million.

We also have Invesco Select Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Select Companies Fund holds roughly 5,332,198 shares. This is just over 9.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 352.67 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $330.98 Thousand.

