Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PENN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

After registering a 10.44% upside in the latest session, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $111.0 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and 22.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.85%. Short interest in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw shorts transact 13.75 Million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.8, implying a decline of -8.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31 and $128 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PENN has been trading 18.63% off suggested target high and -71.27% from its likely low.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Penn National Gaming, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) shares are +194.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1416.22% against 3.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -60% this quarter before jumping 104.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -31.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.09 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.16 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.34 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.4% before jumping 4.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Penn National Gaming, Inc. insiders hold 4.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.26% of the shares at 93.37% float percentage. In total, 549 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.48 Million shares (or 13.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.68 Million shares, or about 10.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.21 Billion.

We also have Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Baron Growth Fund holds roughly 6,250,000 shares. This is just over 4.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $454.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.27 Million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $299.12 Million.

