NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s traded shares stood at 3,566,286 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.2, to imply an increase of 54.76% or $1.84 in intraday trading. The NTN share’s 52-week high remains $7.76, putting it -49.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $15.41 Million, with an average of 3.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 727.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 5.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTN has been trading 5.77% off suggested target high and 5.77% from its likely low.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.3% before jumping 8.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -601.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Major holders

NTN Buzztime, Inc. insiders hold 17.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.03% of the shares at 19.44% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 98.33 Thousand shares (or 3.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.16 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 21.18 Thousand shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $36Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,786 shares. This is just over 0.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.4 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.23 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $27.59 Thousand.

